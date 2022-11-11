Regarding the Nov. 9 news article “California moves toward banning diesel big rigs”:
The Zero-Emission Truck Act would require all manufacturers to begin selling zero-emission trucks and buses by model year 2026 and amplify sales through 2035 and beyond until the fleet is complete. The technology exists, with 30 manufacturing companies producing zero-emission trucks and 100 models on the market. With prices predicted to drop for electric vehicles in the next few years and minimal maintenance required as compared with diesel and gas, the market value is good. The gradual introduction of these vehicles will allow for refinement and sales at competitive rates.
California and Maryland are overcome with diesel trucks and delivery vans in Hispanic and Black neighborhoods that are primarily low-income. Warehouses line communities as demands for consumer goods skyrocket and elevate the need for big rigs. Maryland’s bill would require electric trucks to be dispatched first to communities deluged by air and climate pollution from diesel exhaust.
Maryland can significantly reduce premature deaths, asthma, lung cancer and heart attacks, permitting easy breathing by joining California in its quest to eliminate truck and bus carbon emissions, along with particulate matter.
Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg