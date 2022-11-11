Maryland might follow suit by adopting California’s Advanced Clean Fleets regulation. Maryland’s bill, the Zero-Emission Truck Act ( H.B. 829 , S.B. 687 ), was introduced last year by Del. Sara N. Love (D-Montgomery) and Sen. Ronald N. Young (D-Frederick). It did not pass, primarily because truck manufacturers and drayage companies said it was too aggressive and did not provide enough opportunity for the transition to electric.

The Zero-Emission Truck Act would require all manufacturers to begin selling zero-emission trucks and buses by model year 2026 and amplify sales through 2035 and beyond until the fleet is complete. The technology exists, with 30 manufacturing companies producing zero-emission trucks and 100 models on the market. With prices predicted to drop for electric vehicles in the next few years and minimal maintenance required as compared with diesel and gas, the market value is good. The gradual introduction of these vehicles will allow for refinement and sales at competitive rates.