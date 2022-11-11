The Nov. 4 news article about the worldwide rebound of fossil fuel infrastructure projects, “ Fossil fuel industry has many irons in the fire ,” hit close to home. Here in Maryland, the General Assembly passed the most aggressive climate plan in the nation: 60 percent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from 2006 levels by 2031, net zero by 2045. The legislation declared support for “ broad electrification ” of its buildings, tracking a state study that found electrifying buildings to be the most cost-effective way to achieve its goals.

But every day, the state’s gas utilities are locking in millions of dollars in fossil-fuel infrastructure investments and are pushing back against efforts to slow their aggressive spending. The state’s largest gas utility is spending at a rate of $1.2 million each day , which costs customers more than three times that amount after accounting for investor returns. That spending happening today is a generational commitment, paid for over as long as 70 years.

My office, the state’s residential customer advocate, recently conducted an analysis showing that Maryland customers are exposed to tens of billions of dollars in gas infrastructure spending, much of which is likely to become stranded as customers adopt lower-cost electrification technologies and the state acts to meet its climate goals. So far, despite the climate bill, the utilities have proved effective in thwarting all efforts to curb their spending. But if the state is to achieve its climate goals without exposing Maryland ratepayers and taxpayers to billions in costs for stranded fossil-fuel infrastructure, it must act now.