I eagerly walked my eyes down the bar graph depicting the distribution of congresspersons across 18 fields of study with the Nov. 6 Business article “ The differences between what congressional Republicans and Democrats studied in college .” Conspicuous in their absence was most science fields. It is generally considered that chemistry, physics and mathematics would fall under this heading.

I was astonished to find that not a single one of those disciplines was listed. This perhaps accounts at least partially for the invention of the term “alternative facts” famously uttered by Kellyanne Conway and since picked up by others as a standard point of rhetoric. It might also explain why there are those among them who cannot or will not entertain the seriousness of the damage we humans are doing to our planet and, by extension, to ourselves.