We get it, Mitch Daniels really doesn’t like Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). He spent the bulk of his Nov. 9 op-ed, “ Modern Monetary Theory, debunked ,” hurling insults at MMT (“hogwash,” etc.), invoking authority figures who revile MMT (Lawrence H. Summers, Paul Krugman, et al.) and comparing MMT to phrenology. What he did not do, however, was explain why MMT fails as an economic theory. Simply put, MMT says that a “ monetary sovereign ” government, such as the United States, does not need to worry about budget deficits given that it prints its own currency.

Mr. Daniels wrote this about MMT: “The suggestion was that a government could borrow unlimited amounts of money in its own currency and repay it without risk simply by printing more of that currency.” Catch that? The U.S. government likes to “borrow” money and repaying it by “printing more of that currency.” Mr. Daniels did not address why the U.S. government needs to “borrow” money if it can simply print more of it. If you had a printing press in your basement that printed currency that everyone was compelled to accept (such as U.S. dollars), would you ever go to a bank to borrow currency? You wouldn’t. And neither does the U.S. government.