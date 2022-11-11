Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council’s at-large contest in this week’s election featured eight candidates, with the clear front-runners being three incumbent council members — Anita Bonds (D), Kenyan R. McDuffie (I) and Elissa Silverman (I) — competing for two seats. Bonds and McDuffie are Black. Voters ousted Silverman, who is White. But I confess to doing a double take upon reading, deep in a Post article about the various factors contributing to Silverman’s defeat, “Many observed a racial element as well — Silverman is White and grew up in Maryland, and some voters expressed concern about preserving the council’s current Black majority.”

Really?

During my eight decades on this planet, and a lifetime spent mostly in this city, I have learned certainly, and irrevocably and in a hard way, that race does, indeed, matter. Not that it always smacks you in the face at first. On occasions, you figure it out only days after the blow has been landed. But it’s a lesson that can’t be unlearned.

So, race could have been in the picture in the at-large contest. But candidates, their character and performance, matter more. And some are better candidates than others. That, in my view, is what drove voter decisions, not preservation of a Black majority.

Now, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if most city voters are aware that more Blacks than Whites serve on today’s council. But in all the election-year buzz reaching my ears, fear of losing that Black majority was not a driving concern. Maybe it’s because D.C. has already been there, done that.

Veteran District observers know, as some newcomers might not, that as recently as eight years ago, the council had a White majority.

‘Tis true.

Then-Ward 8 Council member and former D.C. mayor Marion Barry took note of that fact at a D.C. Federation of Democratic Women fundraiser and book signing event on Aug. 24, 2014. “The Black population is now down to 49 percent,” he said. “When I was on the council in 1974, there were only two Whites — David Clarke representing Ward 1 and Polly Shackleton representing Ward 3 — and now there are seven.”

I, too, recall that period. The ebb and flow of council racial shifts, however, is not reflected in the city’s overall direction — in the decisions it makes about our city’s laws, housing and social policies. The mayor and a racially integrated council majority have been, are now, and will be in the days ahead, the deciders. And council vote casting strictly along racial lines is uncommon.

That’s not to ignore the reality that when a city flips from majority to minority Black, as occurred when the Black population that comprised 71 percent of D.C. in 1970 fell to just shy of 46 percent by the 2020 Census, things happen — including change in racial representation on the council. Neighborhoods change, council wards shift; most residents know that. How could they not? Similar dynamics are underway today in upper Northwest D.C.’s Ward 4 and in Ward 5, which encompasses much of the Northeast D.C. quadrant. Only folks with heads in the sand can’t see what’s taking place, and what might come one day down the line.

That said, and while many in this city (and beyond the Capital Beltway) see much of life through a racial lens, it doesn’t follow that political views and preferences automatically align with skin color.

Look at the numbers from Tuesday night.

Council chairman Phil Mendelson (D) who is White, outperformed (won more votes than) Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, who is Black, in each of the city’s eight wards, including heavily Black Wards 7 and 8, and even in Bowser’s home base, Ward 4.

Likewise, Silverman was outpolled by Bonds in every ward of the city, even predominantly White Ward 3, west of Rock Creek Park, which had been considered solidly safe terrain by her ardent supporters. But she lost it, albeit by a narrow margin.

In fact, Silverman performed more poorly in this year’s reelection bid (scoring 61,203 votes) than in her at-large reelection race four years ago when 90,589 ballots were cast in her favor. And in my view, that drop was a self-inflicted wound — largely due to a ruling that she had violated the Fair Elections Act by paying for a poll in a primary she was not a candidate in.

Once more — candidates count. It wasn’t Silverman’s race or place of birth, but judgments rendered on the character of her service and her politics that determined her political fate.

Bonds, notwithstanding my views on the effectiveness of her council chairmanship of housing programs, is highly regarded for her concerns for the underserved and as a deliverer of constituent services. In D.C. politics, as in much of life, it pays to be liked. That, not racial politics, is what put a much-admired, and personally respected by many, Bonds over the top.

And McDuffie, who had never won a citywide race, took his campaign of inclusiveness to parts of the city unaccustomed to hearing and seeing him, and found, to his delight and benefit, receptive audiences. That he came out of Ward 3 only slightly trailing Silverman (400 votes out of more than 20,000) helps tell the story.

Race, to repeat, has its place. But not in all ways, or in all things. Especially when it comes to political life in today’s District of Columbia.

