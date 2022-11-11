Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Regarding the Oct. 22 front-page article “Papers at Trump estate held secrets about Iran, China,” as well as several others on the same general topic, I suggest it would make your paper easier for readers like me to navigate if, in addition to the “Metro,” “Style” and “Sports” sections, The Post were to introduce a new one labeled “Trump.”

In this Oct. 22nd edition of the newspaper alone, I counted eight articles that either focused entirely on former president Donald Trump or concerned him in some peripheral fashion. As the quantity increases over time to include an ever-expanding number of court cases, congressional subcommittee investigations, rallies, instances of new classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago, former and current advisers and supporters put in jail, etc., clearly it would be easy for you to fill the new Post “Trump” pages.

In the spirit of full-disclosure, I will admit right here, up front, that my underlying reason for this suggestion springs from how sick I am, day after day, of reading about this man, his family and his associates. Having articles grouped in a “Trump” section would make it easier, first thing in the morning, to find and immediately throw away the section in its entirety, so I could enjoy the rest of the paper and my day without reading the T name anywhere.

If you would please consider making this one structural-design change, the quality of my life and, I am convinced, that of countless other devoted Post readers would be dramatically improved.

Benjamin Sloan, Charlottesville

The Sports section drops the ball

Swimmer Katie Ledecky breaks a world record by nearly 10 seconds and beats her nearest competitor by 40 seconds. This merited a few paragraphs on Page 2 of the Oct. 30 Sports section [“Ledecky sets a record in the 1,500-meter free”] while MAGA hats [“Amid the MAGA hats, LIV Golf discovers its niche”] got two columns and a photo on the section front. Why not lead with amazing athletic achievements instead of personalities and politics? I can get that stuff anywhere. The Sports section needs more sport and more celebration.

David Berrigan, Rockville

Kennedy Center should change its covid tune

I have no complaints about Michael Andor Brodeur’s Oct. 29 review of the National Symphony Orchestra, “Noseda and NSO find the recipe for success.” But when he wrote, “Such seemed to be the case on Thursday at the Kennedy Center, where noticeably more seats than usual remained open for an NSO program that made the rest of us feel a bit greedy for hoarding all its rewards,” I wondered whether he or the Kennedy Center ever considered that the diminished attendance at that — and other performances — might be because the Kennedy Center no longer requires attendees to wear masks?

The coronavirus has not left us. I just exchanged tickets for an upcoming performance that I really wanted to attend for tickets for a performance some six months from now — hoping that it will once again be possible to safely listen to lovely NSO music at the Kennedy Center. It also stopped requiring proof of vaccination some time ago.

Therese Martin, Reston

Leaving out a killer cemetery in Baltimore was a grave mistake

The Oct. 30 Travel article about cemetery hopping, “Graveyard tourism? These people dig it.,” promoted an unusual travel destination and was uplifting, no pun intended. Because of the descriptions of cemeteries as places of art, history, parks, plants and pop culture, I am incorporating cemeteries into my travel plans.

One disappointment, however: The article did not include Green Mount Cemetery in Baltimore, a Victorian “rural” cemetery just up the parkway. Green Mount opened in 1839 and was one of the earliest rural garden cemeteries in the United States. Green Mount was a welcome change from crowded church graveyards.

Baltimore Heritage offers walking tours of Green Mount Cemetery for those wanting to see and learn about the cemetery’s architecture and history.

Francis J. Gorman, Baltimore

The writer represented Green Mount Cemetery in a mid-’90s lawsuit seeking to exhume the body of John Wilkes Booth.

Readers are starving for real news

The Oct. 29 front page featured yet more articles about former president Donald Trump’s legal woes, Elon Musk taking over Twitter and election deniers — along with real news about Ukraine and the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). At the bottom of Page A12 were a few paragraphs about the failure of the U.S. winter wheat, corn and other crops due to drought.

In choosing to place what I can only call clickbait on the front page while burying real news about impending food shortages and the effect of climate change on our ability to feed ourselves as well as the cost and availability of food, The Post does a disservice to its readers.

Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington

This headline was as odious as a toad

The headline on the Nov. 4 Politics & the Nation article, “A tribe and a toad halt a Nevada renewable power plant,” was deceptive. It led the reader to surmise that the possible extinction of a toad was the main objection to the renewable-power plant being considered in Nevada. However, a detailed reading of the article pointed out that these are sacred tribal lands.

The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe would like to preserve only a tiny portion of its ancient land, where hot springs provide a place of healing and petroglyphs on a mountain summit are central to the tribe’s origin story. As said by Leanna Hale, the land and water resources director for the tribe, “You think about the mistreatment of the Native people and their lands and their way of life — how destructive. And we are just trying to hang on to what we have.”

A headline outlining the usurping of Native lands once again would have been a more accurate title.

Carol Lite, Silver Spring

A bird with teeth and ‘larger than any person’? A rare species, indeed!

Great news about the return of the rare and endangered California condor to Northern California [“Flight of the condors,” Health & Science, Nov. 1]. Even greater was learning that the particular birds being reintroduced are “larger than any person,” given that normal, run-of-the-mill condors weigh only about 26 pounds. Their 10-foot wingspan is wider than any person is tall, of course, but that doesn’t make them “larger.” But even more amazing was learning that these very special condors have teeth. Yes, it said so right there in the article. Rare birds indeed, given that no other birds on the planet are so endowed. Condors tear bits from carcasses with their sharp beaks.

Amazing, isn’t it, how much good wildlife biology can be learned on the pages of The Post!

Gerry Bishop, Charlottesville

The writer is a science adviser and former editor in chief of Ranger Rickmagazine and senior director of children’s publications of the National Wildlife Federation.

The history of Auschwitz should not be watered down

I read the Food section of The Post religiously. Admittedly, I skim for kosher recipes that I can add to my Shabbat repertoire for the upcoming weekend. The Nov. 2 article “Reviving a taste of home” included a photograph of a Holocaust survivor showing his tattoo with the caption, “Steven Fenves rolls up his sleeve to show his prison number from Auschwitz.”

I couldn’t believe it. That tattoo was something he forcibly received as a child in the death camp Auschwitz, which was more than just a prison. It was filled with forced labor, torture, starvation and trauma.

I am delighted Fenves shared his mother’s beloved recipes from a miraculously rescued cookbook, but even in the Food section, this man’s history should not be watered down.

Julie Skolnick, Potomac

Narrative beats facts in this story about Pelosi

The Oct. 29 front-page article “Assailant at Pelosi home shouted, ‘Where is Nancy?’ ” listed the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) as an example of “a dramatic increase in threats since the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” That plot predated the riot at the Capitol by months, as did the arrest of the plotters. Did none of the five authors of this article or their editors know this? Or was this another example of narrative trumping factual accuracy?

Russell Frye, McLean

Unfortunately, a photo was worth more than this op-ed’s 846 words

The large photograph of “Fire Pelosi” signs above Doug Heye’s Nov. 2 op-ed, “I helped run the ‘Fire Pelosi’ effort. Our toxic politics goes too far.,” overshadowed and potentially buried his important message about our “toxic politics.”

Heye, a former communications director for the Republican National Committee, expressed regret about the vicious 2010 campaign against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and his part in it. He described that campaign as a step toward the even worse things that have happened since — and what could happen next. He rightly pointed out that “the loudest, angriest, most divisive voices get the most attention” and that “what we say is often not what people hear.”

Of course, bold, angry photos capture attention, too. The problem is that some people will grasp the photo’s message without reading enough of the accompanying text to see that the two messages contradict each other completely.

Claire Maklan, Silver Spring

Speak to more women for a full picture of the educator’s experience

In his Oct. 31 Education column, “Divisive issue of easy grading escapes notice as some teachers quietly resist,” Jay Mathews relied on five male voices and one lone female when quoting teachers to make his point. Out of curiosity, I took a look back at his columns so far this school year. I tallied quotes and references to 14 male and two female classroom educators in the columns from Sept. 5 through Oct. 31. A counselor and admissions adviser were mentioned on Sept. 19 [“College students who transfer may make more informed, smarter decisions”]. Both were male.

The teaching profession is overwhelmingly female. In Montgomery County, women compose approximately 84 percent of our 14,000-member bargaining unit. If Mathews wishes to hear their perspectives on the issues and thereby gain a fuller picture of the educator’s experience, I would be happy to introduce him to some of the women who are shouldering the bulk of the work of educating our young people.

Jennifer N. Martin, Rockville

The writer is president of the Montgomery County Education Association.

Marathon coverage was way off the pace

The Marine Corps Marathon ran through the streets of D.C. on Oct. 30.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, I started a letter to the editor, the gist of which was going to be, “Why wait until Sunday to put the Marine Corps Marathon route map and street closures in the Sports section?” We really need that info the day before to plan and prepare.

But there was nothing in the Oct. 30 paper. Not one word. The Oct. 31 paper had two articles: “‘People’s Marathon’ makes its return” [Metro] and “For King, mission is fulfilled in marathon” [Sports]. I don’t know anything about the women’s winner other than she is in the British navy. I have no idea who the top local runners were, something The Post always used to report. Heck, The Post used to do profiles of the top local runners leading up to the race.

Really sad coverage. This is the biggest marathon in the country that doesn’t offer prize money. It’s the “People’s Marathon.” How about better coverage — for the people?

Jim Gilroy, Falls Church

Applauding Erik Wemple’s call to principle

Bravo! Erik Wemple’s Oct. 28 Friday Opinion column, “James Bennet was right,” was a vital reexamination of the James Bennet affair. His candid assessment of his initial reactions to the forced resignation of New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet was key. Time and again, key individuals in such matters abandon principle in the face of Twitter noise and fury. We should not underestimate the temptation to fold, and I applaud Wemple’s call to principle — and, yes, better late than never.

John Connors, McLean

A moving report about a Uvalde survivor should be required reading

The brilliant, deeply moving Oct. 30 special section report, “An American Girl,” about Uvalde, Tex., school-shooting survivor Caitlyne Gonzales should be required reading for every lawmaker at the federal and state levels. And I hope reporter John Woodrow Cox will write follow-ups when Caitlyne enters high school and beyond.

Jan H. Kalicki, Alexandria

