Ruth Marcus’s excellent Nov. 6 Opinions Essay, “The tragedy of John Roberts,” invited undue sympathy for a chief justice who has seen the court over which he presides fall into unprecedented disrepute. But “tragedy” is not the right term here. Tragic heroes, whether from ancient Greece, Shakespeare or otherwise, are figures with noble traits done in by a fatal flaw. Here, there is no fatal flaw; there is only intent and success.
Since his appointment, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has played a long game in slowly moving the Supreme Court away from the judicial “liberalism” of the Warren court. He has brilliantly played the hand he has been dealt, and the result — however unpopular it may be — is a remarkable success for his conservative judicial philosophy. If there is a tragedy here, it is that of the American people.
Victor M. Glasberg, Alexandria