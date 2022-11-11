Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the Nov. 4 front-page article “A candidate shaped by Christian home schooling,” Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was quoted as saying, “We live in a day and age when the Bible is scorned.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I do not think that is true. Instead, people might scorn those self-proclaimed followers of the Bible who destroy God’s creations for personal profit, ignore the sick, punish the poor and hate the stranger almost as much as they love their guns. In addition, their devotion to former president Donald Trump is impossible to reconcile with anything holy.

Mr. Cox should consider that the people he dismisses as scorners might actually understand the Bible better than he does.

Daniel Rosen, Baltimore

The Nov. 7 Politics & the Nation article “In existential midterm races, Christian prophets become GOP surrogates” underscored again that whenever God is injected into political debate, the debate is over.

I believe researcher Paul Djupe summed it up correctly when he stated, “It’s like: ‘The other side is evil. I know that because I’m in touch with God. And God tells me their plans are demonic.’ ”

Who can argue with God?

Larry Checco, Silver Spring

After the Trump years, what a joy it is to see camaraderie and respect again between the president and the media. The maturity and graciousness exuded by both at the president’s Nov. 9 news conference were heartwarming. President Biden’s positive message about the future of the United States, and the need for compromise between the two parties, made me feel better about America than I have in a long time.

Jean Phillips, Florence, Ore.

Though the midterm elections did not produce as many lemons as the GOP hoped and the Democrats feared, there are enough to make some fine lemonade. Florida Democratic Senate nominee Val Demings would make a great addition to the White House staff or the Justice Department. Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan ought to bring his centrist message to the Democratic National Committee or a Cabinet post. And Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) would be a great addition to the Pentagon or National Security Council.

They and others might have lost an election, but they have shown the talent and character that can be of great service to the party, and the nation, in the future.

Dick Klass, Arlington

In his Nov. 9 The Take column, “Both parties endure an election of the dissatisfied,” Dan Balz accurately depicted the viewpoint of the electorate.

But the elections also supported the brilliance of our Founding Fathers’ formulation of a democracy with checks and balances. The voters eventually choose the overall correct course of action for our country when they feel they are being led against the will of the people.

Jim Frazetti Sr., Millersville

Thanks largely to Pennsylvania (Honestly? I was concerned that longtime Jersey resident/snake oil salesman doc might just sneak in there), the Democrats might have managed to avoid their worst-case scenario nationwide. But the warning signs for them for 2024 are flashing all over the place.

In (historically heavily Democratic) New York, Republicans won many an assembly race. And although incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) fended off her Trump-supporter/election-denier opponent, the actual vote breakdown was quite revealing. If you exclude Manhattan (a borough where then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich defeated Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary), that contest would have been a virtual tie. And although I voted for Ms. Hochul (because I will never vote for anybody who supported Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021), I can’t say I did so with any measure of enthusiasm. I have not been impressed with her lack of initiative on crime in the streets and in the subway system.

So don’t fool yourselves, Democrats. If you can come close to losing New York, you are absolutely in danger of losing the nation in 2024. And you will have to deal with some combo of proven heavyweight campaigners in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Mr. Trump, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former vice president Mike Pence and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), while your roster of likely presidential candidates is, well, not exactly what I would call inspiring.

So let’s just say no victory laps should be on Democrats’ schedule.

Gary Stein, New York

