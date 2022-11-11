Opinion (Washington Post staff illustration)

The winners get the glory on election night, but losers have a vital role to play, too. The ritual of the concession speech — tested by the election denialism of 2020 — is a powerful and remarkable part of our democratic system. Here we offer a sampling from around the midterms.

Tim Ryan

“I had the privilege to concede this race to J.D. Vance. Because the way this country operates is that you lose an election, you concede. You respect the will of the people. We can’t have a system where if you win, it’s a legitimate election, and if you lose, someone stole it. That is not how we can move forward in the United States. …

“I’m concerned that this country, as we move forward, it may get worse before it gets better. But we need good people who are going to honor the institutions of this country.”

Tudor Dixon

“I called Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement and grow our economy. Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families.”

Mehmet Oz

“This morning, I called John Fetterman and congratulated him. I wish him and his family all the best, both personally and as our next United States Senator. …

“We are facing big problems as a country, and we need everyone to put down their partisan swords and focus on getting the job done. With bold leadership that brings people together, we can create real change. As a Doctor, I always do my best to help others heal. That’s why I ran for Senate. I hope we begin the healing process as a nation soon.”

Yesli Vega

“We gave it our all but came up a little short last night. … I want to congratulate the Congresswoman on a hard fought win.”

Paul LePage

“I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”

Scott Jensen

“We would have loved to have been victorious. We thought we should be victorious. We thought we spoke to the issues that could really be affected by this election. But in victory, I think humility would have been our choice. … But I have to speak to loss. …

“I thank all of you. Tim Walls is the governor for four more years. …

“Republicans quite frankly, we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave. And we need to stop. We need to calibrate. We need to ask ourselves okay what can we learn from this, what can we learn from this, what can we do better?”

Nan Whaley

“This is obviously not the result we were hoping for. A few minutes ago, I called Governor [Mike] DeWine to congratulate him and wish him and Fran good luck in another term.

“Even when we don’t get the outcome we hope for, its vital that we respect our democracy.”

Stacey Abrams

“It is good to be here in this moment, surrounded by your love and support. And let me begin by offering congratulations to Gov. Brian Kemp. …

“And tonight we must be honest. Even though my fight, our fight, for the Governor’s Mansion may have come up short, I’m pretty tall. This is a moment where despite every obstacle, we are still standing strong and standing tall, and standing resolute, and standing in our values. … I am suspending my campaign. I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to ensure that the people in Georgia have the choice to run government.”

Max Della Pia

“While I regret not being able to serve you in Congress, I can assure you the effort to run was worth it. It is always important to provide the voters a choice, even when the odds are against you. …

“The results of today’s election will have consequences. My hope is that voters will not give up on the election process or our democracy but will rather recommit themselves to responsible government motivated by public service rather than by party, money, power, and ego. In the future, I hope we will be led by our better angels and principles, so that our country will truly become one nation indivisible, with the fulfilled promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Pam Anderson

“Our message of professionalism and removing partisan politics from the office couldn’t be more important in this time. … Our elections serve as a battle of ideas, not a battle with the referees. …

“Elections officials and administrators, Republicans, Democrats, unaffiliated, all across our state and across our nation are your bipartisan friends and community members. The vast majority of them checked their partisanship at the door and performed their functions with integrity and purpose and duty and obligation.”

Sean Patrick Maloney

“I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race. He won it fair and square, and that means something. So I’m going to step aside, and I had a good run.”

Pat Spearman

“The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision."

Joy Hofmeister

“We have planted seeds all across this state to get back to a place of civility, back to a place where we unite.”

John Moss

“I fully expect Mr. Shulman to be the certified winner of the District 9 seat on the City Council when the yet uncounted votes are counted.”

Bob Stefanowski

“Connecticut gets it right, we had a good election, a fair election and now we have to come together to get it done.”

Toni Boucher

“Going into it, you knew that it was always going to be an uphill battle, but the process of good government and involvement is key.”

