Above the secret entrance to the Political Pundits Club is carved the organization’s ancient motto: Saepe Fallor Nunquam in Dubio. Often Mistaken, Never in Doubt. Beyond the heavy oak door with its groaning iron hinges, members gather to throw back hot takes while waiters at tableside carve thick slabs of conventional wisdom.

This is always a busy time at the Club as we take turns peering into a fresh batch of election results and sharing our divinations. My turn finally came during what we call the Mo Udall Cup — named for the Arizona congressman who noted that “everything has been said, but not everyone has said it.” By then the audience was weary, and frankly, the batch was murky to me.

Instead of focusing on Florida, gauging Georgia or pondering Pennsylvania, I was hung up on results from Kansas, of all places. One weird pair of results in particular. I recalled the words of political consultant Dick Tuck, a legendary Pundits Club member. “The people have spoke — the bastards,” he said in 1966. His words echoed as I wondered what Kansans were trying to say.

The voters reelected Gov. Laura Kelly, a moderate Democrat with a soothing demeanor. Kelly is the sort of governor you want if you prefer not to give much thought to your governor: knowledgeable, practical, low-key. You get the feeling she probably has a safety pin and a spare handkerchief in her handbag, and maybe caramels for the grandkids.

Kelly and Kobach go together like a Christmas cardigan and a bag of broken glass. I can see why people might prefer one or the other, but I’m surprised to see both in the same shopping cart. Surprised and baffled.

That’s not enough for the Club, though. (The Pundits Club anthem admonishes: “ … When voting poses mysteries / We boil them down to A-B-Cs …”)

Compelled to say more, I suggest stripping away from the political picture all the storms and thunder of the recent past to look at a 30-year stretch of American voting. In retrospect, these decades have a clear identity: They are the 50-50 years; the split-blanket years; the divided government years. Presidential candidates struggle for majorities, and often win with less. Landslides are a thing of the past. Houses of Congress flip and flop from one slippery grip to the other.

This must be what the voters intend. Too often for coincidence, they produce unclear results, weeks of recounts, high-stakes runoff elections. The Pundits Club must admit: These aren’t obstructions of our view into the will of the voters. They are the will itself. The gridlock is the message.

Through the magical mechanism of mass voting, Americans express a persistent impulse toward divided government. Could it be that the most important polarization today is not between parties, but between governors and governed? Are we, by some wonderfully stable group-mind, protecting ourselves from politics gone wild? Knowing how closely divided we are, our atomized wisdom adds up vote by vote to a hobble for both parties — binds them in an endless three-legged race, rather than risk winner-take-all.

If this is true, the Kansas anomaly makes perfect sense. The ballot that elected both Kelly and Kobach — polar opposites — was cast by the electorate’s invisible hand, which seeks balance, always balance.

Before signing my tab and departing, I add this:

Voters in Election 2022 asserted another kind of balance, too. Not just balance of parties and passions — but a proper balance between the attention we give to politics and the attention we save for everything else. Politics has sucked up too much attention for too long, and voters struck back this year by telling one particular blowhard to pipe down already.

Other blowhards should take note.

Voters want to live again, with parts of their lives blissfully free of politics. There is so much to enjoy: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes making a masterpiece using nothing but his legs and his want-to. Young Barbra Streisand singing again in the voice of her miraculous youth in recordings locked away for decades. Riots of autumn leaves turning blustery skies into kaleidoscopes.

Over the din and jostle of the Pundits Club, life calls us away from politics. I wonder: Will the Club ever hear?

