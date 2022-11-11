In his Nov. 10 Thursday Opinion column, “Biggest loser of the midterm elections? The media.,” Dana Milbank admitted that the media pundits had it all wrong for a GOP “red wave.” It is not easy to admit you’re wrong. In her Nov. 10 op-ed, “A Democratic ploy imperiled our future. It paid off — this time.,” Megan McArdle could not. Instead, she decided to find a perilous ploy the Democrats used in their campaign, though she was forced to admit “it seems to have worked.”
Our election exposed a number of human responses from voters, and one was their ability to ignore the media pundits and their manipulative polls.
Joan Salemi, West Springfield
Perhaps there was a method to the madness of widespread media predictions that the country was headed toward a red tsunami in the midterm elections. They seem to have had the effect of instilling enough fear into Democrats to cause them to go to the polls and prove them wrong.
Sarah Zeigler, Dumfries