In his Nov. 10 Thursday Opinion column, “Biggest loser of the midterm elections? The media.,” Dana Milbank admitted that the media pundits had it all wrong for a GOP “red wave.” It is not easy to admit you’re wrong. In her Nov. 10 op-ed, “A Democratic ploy imperiled our future. It paid off — this time.,” Megan McArdle could not. Instead, she decided to find a perilous ploy the Democrats used in their campaign, though she was forced to admit “it seems to have worked.”