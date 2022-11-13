Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 6 Metro article “Bike lane plan rankles corridor” suggested political division along the Connecticut Avenue NW corridor about D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s decision and the D.C. Department of Transportation’s plans to introduce safety improvements, including protected bike lanes. Claims about the negative impact of bike lanes have yet to materialize anywhere in the city.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissions along Connecticut Avenue have long called for changes and support DDOT’s plans. In 2018, the ANCs asked DDOT to consider multimodal improvements, including bike lanes. DDOT responded with a 2019 study and many rounds of public discussion and consultation. In 2021, commissioners in all four affected ANCs overwhelmingly supported DDOT’s plans, which reflected D.C.’s sustainability and safety priorities as outlined in Sustainable DC, moveDC and Vision Zero.

Some candidates opposed the plan, using familiar anti-bike lane rhetoric to persuade voters that Connecticut Avenue should stay as it is. When presented with the two options, voters were clear. Along the Connecticut corridor, voters resoundingly supported D.C.’s Ward 3 Matt Frumin (D), who arrived at campaign events on his electric bike. In the ANC races, most ardent anti-bike lane candidates lost.

Ms. Bowser (D) and DDOT can move confidently, knowing local residents support their plans to transform Connecticut Avenue into a safer space for residents, commuters and visitors, however they move along this grand avenue. We look forward to expanding D.C.’s network of low-stress bike lanes to make our roads safer for all.

Josh Rising, Washington

The writer is a co-founder of Ward 3 Bicycle Advocates.

