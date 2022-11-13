Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Among the many positive developments for Democrats in the midterm elections was the elevation of three governors as rising stars in the party. Jared Polis of Colorado, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan form a cadre of center-left pragmatists who won decisively on Tuesday. Any of them could be on a presidential ticket one day.

Under Polis, Colorado has solidified its status as a solidly blue state (in much the same way Florida has gone solidly red). It now has two Democratic U.S. senators and two Democratic-majority state houses. The Denver Post reports, “Gov. Jared Polis won a convincing and expected re-election victory after opening an early and dominant lead over challenger Heidi Ganahl on Tuesday night, extending Democrats’ record-setting control of the state’s chief executive and signaling the limits of Republican gains.”

As the Denver Post puts it, Polis pulled off the win by presenting himself as “a problem-solving governor unmoored by strict ideological commitments and a data-driven leader who guided Colorado through the pandemic.” He has also racked up legislative wins on “transportation funding, expansion of kindergarten and preschool access across the state, and a series of efforts to save residents’ money,” all while taking a tough-on-crime stance.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Whitmer cruised to reelection, sweeping in Democrats for state attorney general and secretary of state as well as Democratic majorities in both state houses on her coattails. With control of the state Senate for the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats now enjoy a trifecta that can pass legislation and protect voting rights.

Whitmer also led the fight for abortion rights, helping pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. And as she promised in her first campaign, she has “fixed the damn roads.” Her campaign often boasted that her administration replaced 16,000 lane miles of roads and 1,200 bridges. Plus, The Post reports: “Whitmer also pushed an economic message of achievement, citing General Motors’ announcement of a $7 billion investment in four facilities in the state for electric-vehicle and battery production.”

The Post describes Whitmer’s image as a “a suburban mom from the 1990s: Gritty yet optimistic. No frills and authentic.” Despite intense resistance from the right wing in her state — including a plot to kidnap her — she stuck to the science in her covid response and tangled with President Donald Trump (who memorably referred to her as “that woman from Michigan.”). Few Democrats in recent years have advanced their viability as future national stars as much as Whitmer.

Then there is the new kid on the block: Shapiro. He caught national attention as Pennsylvania’s attorney general in fending off lawsuits from election deniers in 2020. During his gubernatorial campaign, he became an eloquent proponent of freedom and democracy. In the closing days of his campaign, he had this to say about his MAGA opponent, Doug Mastriano: “This guy loves to talk a big game about freedom, right?. Let me tell you something. It’s not freedom to tell women what they’re allowed to do with their bodies. That’s not freedom. It’s not freedom to tell our children what books they’re allowed to read. … It sure as hell isn’t freedom to say you can go vote but he gets to pick the winner.”

Shapiro ran on a centrist message that featured support for police, standardized tests and an “all-of-the-above energy strategy.” He showed himself to be both a policy wonk and a politician with impressive rhetorical skills. “Tonight, you, the good people of Pennsylvania, you won,” he declared in his victory speech. "Opportunity won. A woman’s right to choose won. The right to organize here in Pennsylvania — that won. Your right to vote won. And in the face of all the lies and the conspiracies and baseless claims, you also ensured tonight that truth won right here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

These three Democrats are the future of the party. Like Biden, they have the ability to hold together a coalition of progressives and moderates. If they govern well, their potential is unlimited.

For running solid races, displaying long coattails, defending freedom and showing how Democrats defeat the “coastal elites” jab, we can say well done, Govs. Whitmer and Polis and Gov.-elect Shapiro.

