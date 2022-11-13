Leana S. Wen’s Nov. 9 Wednesday Opinion column, “Telemedicine has improved health-care access. Let’s keep it.,” advocated the continued use of videoconferencing for medical visits. Dr. Wen claimed this will give better access to medical care for “people with disabilities, minorities and seniors with multiple underlying medical conditions.”
This is not an issue of the “doctor-patient relationship” but of the ability of an experienced clinician to detect hidden medical problems based on an in-person discussion of medical history and an in-person physical examination.
Edward Tabor, Bethesda
The writer is a physician.