Leana S. Wen’s Nov. 9 Wednesday Opinion column, “ Telemedicine has improved health-care access. Let’s keep it. ,” advocated the continued use of videoconferencing for medical visits. Dr. Wen claimed this will give better access to medical care for “people with disabilities, minorities and seniors with multiple underlying medical conditions.”

However, these are the very groups of patients who should not be directed to greater use of videoconferencing for medical visits. People with disabilities and multiple underlying medical conditions benefit from an in-person medical visit in which a good clinician can detect hidden medical conditions that cannot be detected on a video screen. Minority groups, some of whom now lack equal access to good medical care, should not be relegated to care of lesser quality in the form of videoconference examinations.