Charles Lane’s Nov. 10 op-ed, “The seven what-ifs of a surprising election,” mentioned that the 2022 midterm election was nearly at a dead heat. This need not have been the case. Exit polls for the midterms show that for 31 percent of voters, inflation was the top issue; abortion was for 27 percent.
Had the Democrats made issues of the following inflationary elements of the 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act, the outcome would have favored Democrats by a meaningful margin:
Corporate tax cuts are intended to incentivize the maximization of profits. With this 40 percent drop in tax rates, from 35 percent to 21 percent, corporations had a much greater incentive to price-gouge exiting the pandemic.
The cut in corporate tax rates also incentivized corporations to buy back their stock, pushing share prices higher. This put billions of dollars of discretionary spending power in the hands of stockholders, driving prices higher for consumers than they would have otherwise.
Hugh J. Campbell Jr., Havre de Grace, Md.