With the realization that Florida is a red state, driven in large part by South Florida’s Latino population, Democrats should shift their Cuba policy. I’m a Cuban American, born and raised in Miami. I have heard stories about Cuba and why my family left my whole life. It is time we end the embargo and sanctions imposed on Cuba. The easiest way to make inroads is for President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list .

The embargo and sanctions are an anachronism. The Cuban revolution succeeded more than 60 years ago, and U.S. foreign policy has never adjusted to reality. The United States fought a war with Vietnam and established normal and constructive relations with the Vietnamese government. Many of the same criticisms of Cuba can be made of Vietnam; both are one-party communist states. Yet Vietnam is not subject to the same vindictive economic measures, demonstrating there is room for rational approaches in foreign policy. We’ve maintained our Cuba policy largely to mollify Cubans in the United States. With last week’s result, it should be clear this no longer has to be the case — they will never vote Democratic anyway.