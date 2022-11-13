As I was scanning the paper on Nov. 10, I noticed an article in KidsPost, “Voters in 4 states reject forced labor for prison inmates.” Because this is a topic that I care deeply about, I was both pleased and bemused that it should show up there. I am glad that The Post chose to present this topic to young readers.
In addition to constitutional bans passing in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont, a ban failed in Louisiana only because its main sponsor wanted a stronger version. I know from other sources that bans are already in place in Colorado, Utah, Nebraska and Rhode Island. D.C., Maryland and Virginia are conspicuously absent in this list, as are all the states that border our region. A resolution to change the 13th Amendment is pending in Congress, with an uncertain future.
The shameful record of the United States on mass incarceration is fed in part by our for-profit prisons and the cheap forced labor abused by states and corporations. Now is the time for our regional and national leaders to join the movement to truly and finally end slavery in this nation.
Charles Goedeke, Laurel