Lonnie G. Bunch III is the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. Since the red sandstone “Castle” was completed in 1855, the Smithsonian has been a fixture on the National Mall. First envisioned by Pierre L’Enfant, the Mall has come to embody both the nation’s character and ideals. What started as a marshy lowland has become the most-visited place in the National Park System, inviting people from across the country and around the world to better understand American democracy, and to experience the history and culture of this richly diverse nation.

As expected, not everyone agrees. But Congress directed us to find the best sites for the museums, and we believe we have done so.

As founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, I long ago heard arguments that we hear again today: that “America’s front yard” had enough museums and that the Mall’s symbolic significance was overstated.

I could not disagree more. My experience creating a museum to represent the hopes and dreams of so many showed that the opposite is true. Adding cultural institutions, especially those that tell a greater diversity of stories about us as a people, only enhances the Mall’s appeal to all visitors. My reverence for the Mall’s beauty, symbolism and power has only grown since.

The Mall’s role in the American experience is burned into our collective consciousness, from Martin Luther King Jr.’s soaring rhetoric in front of the Lincoln Memorial to sobering reminders of friends and family lost to AIDS and covid-19 stretching across the big lawn. Cultural institutions such as the National Museum of the American Indian and the African American Museum help us widen the aperture through which we see U.S. history. As a historian, I believe the Mall’s role in enabling the expression of our national identity can never be overstated.

The two new museums belong on the Mall. The success of the African American Museum proved that location matters. Had the museum been built somewhere less accessible and more remote, vastly fewer people would have been inspired by its exhibitions. Placing the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum on these sites will similarly change the way we look at America, past and future.

The legislation specified that these museums should be on or near the Mall. We have now chosen sites. Candidly, both locations come with challenges. But they have many positives compared to other sites: proximity to cultural institutions, less cost and complication than those that require relocating large government agencies, and the buy-in of the museums’ supporters.

We cannot ask the people who advocated, called, testified and crafted legislation to hold out for different locations simply to preserve the Mall in its current state. It has been changing since it was laid out, just like the country itself. These museums will be welcome neighbors and become integral parts of the Mall’s future.

The U.S. National Park Service, responsible for maintaining and protecting the Mall, has a foundational document that distills the Mall’s importance, describing it as “destined to evolve with and through the voices and values of the American people. It is more than a collection of memorials and monuments; it is a collection of stories that together define who we are as a nation.”

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and the National Museum of the American Latino will best tell those stories here in their rightful place at the center of the capital. It will signal to all that America understands the power of embracing our shared past, and that confronting our nation’s complicated history will make for a better shared future.

