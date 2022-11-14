The Nov. 10 news article “ GOP efforts to cry foul fail to materialize at polls ” highlighted the courage of election officials and workers across the country. The media reported on threats against these workers, intimidation of voters and disparagement of fair elections. Yet election clerks remained on the front lines, embracing challenges to the election process by opening their doors before Election Day, educating voters in public sessions and via social media and snuffing out disinformation before it took hold.

Election workers and officials are heroes of democracy and deserve our recognition and respect. The best way to honor those in Maricopa County, Ariz., and their counterparts across the country who kept their heads down and kept counting while enduring insults and taunts from election deniers is to ensure that they have the proper resources to do their jobs. Each of us can lobby our state and federal officials to invest in reliable election systems, security and training of the workers and education of voters. Irrespective of our politics, we owe them our gratitude and support.