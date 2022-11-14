I am very glad to have enough support to take care of my education costs, but others need more assistance, especially those in less supportive communities. Jay Mathews’s Nov. 7 Education column, “More high school students should be allowed to learn on college campuses” [Metro], explained the resources some high schools give their students to experience college-level coursework. I agree that it is not enough to allow only advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses. College campus visits show prospective students how challenging college course work can be. Leaving a student to only experience college coursework instead of the actual college experience could lead a student into health risks in college.