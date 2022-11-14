I am very glad to have enough support to take care of my education costs, but others need more assistance, especially those in less supportive communities. Jay Mathews’s Nov. 7 Education column, “More high school students should be allowed to learn on college campuses” [Metro], explained the resources some high schools give their students to experience college-level coursework. I agree that it is not enough to allow only advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses. College campus visits show prospective students how challenging college course work can be. Leaving a student to only experience college coursework instead of the actual college experience could lead a student into health risks in college.
High school students need more higher-level coursework and education that challenges them instead of just harder work as soon as they enter college. Mr. Mathews quoted one college student as saying that “thousands of high school students use the [Post-Secondary Enrollment Options] program to fill their high school graduation requirements and reduce risks by helping students earn free college credits at the same time.”
There is a lot of commitment that comes with a college education, and high schools, which focus on a central education, do not explore the different career opportunities there are. I would like to see more improvements in how the high school curriculum is set up.
Esther N. Nartey, Randallstown, Md.