As a stroke survivor, I was glad to see Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) overcome the effects of a stroke to win his race for a U.S. Senate seat [“The ‘red wave’ that wasn’t — and other key takeaways,” news, Nov. 10]. And because I struggle with visual-processing problems as a result of my own stroke, I especially sympathize with Mr. Fetterman’s difficulty in processing auditory information.

Mr. Fetterman’s struggles are personal to me, but they also seemed strangely personal to the many online commentators who felt moved to say how “embarrassing” or “painful” it was to watch Mr. Fetterman’s performance during a televised debate.

And I’ve seen in my own life how a disabled person’s struggles can make able-bodied observers cringe.

I was moved by Mr. Fetterman’s courage during the campaign and especially the bravery he showed by participating in that debate after months of mockery by his opponent. As I watched, I thought back to my own recovery and how that must have looked to observers.

Evidently, many able-bodied people see failure and embarrassment when disabled people struggle.

But those of us who have shared that experience see the determination and resolve that drive the struggle. We see the will to survive and the triumph of the human spirit.

And, fortunately, it seems the people of Pennsylvania saw that, too.

William McKenna, Silver Spring

