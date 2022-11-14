The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Marc Thiessen was wrong on abortion

November 14, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. EST
Signs on display at a Nov. 8 watch party for Michigan Proposal 3 at the David Whitney Building in Detroit. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via Associated Press)

On Sept. 28, I clipped out Marc A. Thiessen’s op-ed, “The issue of abortion won’t help Dems in the midterms.”

It pleases me that he was so wrong.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Actually, I am pleased he was wrong about so much in that piece.

Nancy Howard, Ocean City, Md.

Loading...