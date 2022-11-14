Signs on display at a Nov. 8 watch party for Michigan Proposal 3 at the David Whitney Building in Detroit. (Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via Associated Press) Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareOn Sept. 28, I clipped out Marc A. Thiessen’s op-ed, “The issue of abortion won’t help Dems in the midterms.”It pleases me that he was so wrong.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightActually, I am pleased he was wrong about so much in that piece.Nancy Howard, Ocean City, Md. CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleMore letters to the editorHAND CURATEDOpinion|Disadvantaged populations should not be relegated to telemedicineNovember 13, 2022Opinion|Disadvantaged populations should not be relegated to telemedicineNovember 13, 2022Opinion|It’s time for Democrats to change their Cuba policyNovember 13, 2022Opinion|It’s time for Democrats to change their Cuba policyNovember 13, 2022Opinion|Hitting the gas on climate at The PostNovember 13, 2022Opinion|Hitting the gas on climate at The PostNovember 13, 2022View 3 more storiesView moreLoading...