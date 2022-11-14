Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six decades ago, when Washington’s Metro transit system was still a twinkle in the eye of transportation planners, the idea of a rail link to Dulles International Airport seemed a distant fantasy. Not only were commuters few and far between in the sparse farmland between the nation’s capital and the airport, but Dulles itself was brand new, and its prospects uncertain.

“I think [a train line] is some time in the future” a dismissive Kennedy administration official, C. Dalton Stolzenbach, told a congressional committee in 1963.

That future has arrived.

On Tuesday, the $3 billion, 11.4-mile second phase of the Silver Line, four years behind schedule and massively over budget, is set to start running at six new stations, including Dulles and two others farther west, in Loudoun County. That the project took so long and cost so much does not negate a simple fact: Dulles at last joins other world-class airports served by rail — from Singapore, New Delhi, Dubai, Tokyo and Hong Kong to Madrid, Amsterdam, London, Paris and Berlin.

The United States has been a global laggard in linking major cities to the airports that serve them. No direct trains connect Manhattan with John F. Kennedy or LaGuardia airports. Workers broke ground on a rail line to serve Los Angeles International Airport last year; it is scheduled for completion in 2024. International visitors who arrive at Dulles for the first time are routinely surprised at the lack of train service, and Washingtonians have complained about it for years.

The Silver Line’s construction, amid fights over financing, federal support and above-or-under-ground stations, has supercharged development in Northern Virginia. It also consumed years, a testament to the difficulty of getting major infrastructure projects built in this country and the shortsightedness of opposition forces. Still, the completion of its second and final phase is a timely reminder that long-term planning and tough-minded elected officials are required to meet the region’s daunting transportation and transit needs.

By 2045, some 7 million people are expected to live in the greater metropolitan area, 1.3 million more than today. More than 1 million jobs are projected to be added in the region, for a total of 4.3 million. The number of daily road and rail trips is forecast to jump to 21 million, up from 18 million today. If the region stands pat, the outcome is preordained: longer, more frequent delays for those who live and work here.

To avoid that grim future, key projects will have to graduate from drawing boards to construction sites. They include widening the Beltway and Interstate 270 in the Maryland suburbs; rebuilding and widening the American Legion Memorial Bridge over the Potomac River; building bus rapid transit along the Route 1 corridor in Northern Virginia and expanding it to vital routes in Montgomery County; securing Metro’s future with additional local, state and federal funding; extending the Blue, Orange and Yellow lines of Metrorail itself; and solving the problem of Metro’s Rosslyn tunnel bottleneck, where three Metrorail lines converge. Better and safer pedestrian and bicycle networks are also critical.

Those battles are underway. The results will shape and determine the region’s livability and prosperity.

