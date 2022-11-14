The many reports of how Republicans are turning away from former president Donald Trump recall Karl Marx’s famous claim that historical events occur first as tragedy, then as farce. In the opening scene of William Shakespeare’s “ King Lear ,” the titular character rewards flatterers and banishes those who dare to tell him the truth. As a result, he ends up homeless, mad and humiliated. Eventually, however, Lear’s tragic ordeal chastens him and leads him to self-awareness and repentance.

I fear that Mr. Trump, a farcical modern incarnation of the raging king, will never arrive at self-awareness. Stripped of his entourage and property, Shakespeare’s Lear struggles at the end of Act II to find a threat that might rattle his two older daughters: “No, you unnatural hags, I will have such revenges on you both that all the world shall — I shall do such things — what they are, yet I know not: but they shall be the terrors of the earth.” That’s Trump, vaguely threatening retaliation against those who cross him, trying to ignore his increasing irrelevance, stuck forever in an ominously unpleasant second act of a five-act play.