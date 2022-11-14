In the Nov. 11 news article “ In some places, school culture war campaigns fall flat ,” I counted three uses of the term “parents’ rights” to identify attempts to suppress instruction on such matters as Black history, LGBTQ rights or whatever might be uncomfortable to some White and/or cisgender children or their parents. The article — as with most mainstream media coverage — gave similar connotations to “parental rights,” “parent activists” and even Virginia’s governor using “education” as a likely “winning issue.” (Has the definition of “education” changed?)

Why do professional journalists allow right-wingers to “own” such vocabulary? The “parents’ rights” referred to in this article bear no connection to the rights of Black parents whose children have been marginalized, a trend seeming to return as politicians distort critical race theory. And what do “parents’ rights” have to do with any parents in Virginia who enroll their transgender child in a private school that makes them more welcome and safe than what the governor’s pandering foists on public schools?