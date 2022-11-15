The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Africa’s natural resources should be tapped with minimal outside help

November 15, 2022 at 2:36 p.m. EST
Ibrahim Mohammed, left, works on a rice farm on Jan. 5 along with his family members in Agatu village on the outskirts of Benue in north-central Nigeria. (Chinedu Asadu/Associated Press)

I read with great interest Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Nov. 10 Thursday Opinion essay, “The wrong way to talk with Africa about climate change.” As an economist and professor in development economics, I have a few comments based on decades of theoretical and practical experience.

First: Economic and social progress is made by people, not by governments. But for successful development to happen, the government has to provide the right environment, including security and other civic infrastructure. Second, the recent pandemic and the war in Europe are lessons for the developing world that food security is the first priority. Africa in general has the resources to develop that sector and provide employment with decent living conditions to African citizens with minimum reliance on advanced and costly Western or other technology. Africa is blessed with natural and energy resources that need to be tapped by serious and dedicated governing authorities with minimum help from the outside. Third, a lesson for Africa and the developing world in general is that industrialization and a better standard of living are not synonymous with progress. Other development strategies are equally valid, as demonstrated by New Zealand and others.

Mehdi Al Bazzaz, Alexandria

