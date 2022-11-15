First: Economic and social progress is made by people, not by governments. But for successful development to happen, the government has to provide the right environment, including security and other civic infrastructure. Second, the recent pandemic and the war in Europe are lessons for the developing world that food security is the first priority. Africa in general has the resources to develop that sector and provide employment with decent living conditions to African citizens with minimum reliance on advanced and costly Western or other technology. Africa is blessed with natural and energy resources that need to be tapped by serious and dedicated governing authorities with minimum help from the outside. Third, a lesson for Africa and the developing world in general is that industrialization and a better standard of living are not synonymous with progress. Other development strategies are equally valid, as demonstrated by New Zealand and others.