D.C. is completing an overdue modernization and update of its 120-year-old criminal code to create an improved system ensuring penalties are proportionately applied based on the facts of each case. The Nov. 12 editorial “Sending the wrong message on guns” ignored the ways revised offenses and penalty enhancements under the new code work in concert to address all crimes seriously and consistently. That includes charges for repeat offenders found with a gun, enhanced penalties for gun possession by people awaiting trial, and possession of dangerous ghost guns or modified firearms.

The rise in gun violence has taken place under the very status quo the editorial defended, under which there are a slew of shockingly high penalties on the books — rarely applied but disproportionately used on people of color. Nor did it consider research from the Justice Department, which employs D.C. prosecutors, that found long prison sentences do not deter crime or that dozens of gun and drug cases dismissed because of police misconduct will embolden criminals.

Instead, the editorial turned only to ratcheted-up punishment, hoping this will be the time it works. D.C. residents deserve to feel safe, something the council takes very seriously. They should know our current code is making them less safe. The Revised Criminal Code is a data-driven, years-long effort to ensure our criminal code does its part to create a fair system for holding those who do harm accountable.

Charles Allen, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents Ward 6 on the D.C. Council, where is chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

The Nov. 12 editorial “Sending the wrong message on guns” suggested the D.C. Council rethink the proposed legislation on reducing the penalties for gun possession. The editorial noted that 2,755 guns have been seized so far this year.

The editorial didn't say how many individuals were successfully prosecuted and sentenced to prison for having an illegal firearm. How many were juveniles, and what happened to them? How many were allowed to plea bargain for reduced penalties?

I could not care less about the severity of law, I care much more knowing that whatever the law is that it’s rigorously enforced. In short, how effective are our gun laws?

John Corrigan, Washington

