Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conservative researcher Rafael A. Mangual was right in his Nov. 12 op-ed, “How Democrats can win back trust on the issue of crime,” that voters are anxious about crime. Polls have shown it’s a top concern among Black and Latino voters. Although he landed some arrows, he missed the mark in his assessment of Democrats’ handling of crime in the midterms.

It’s clear that Republicans’ “tough-on-crime” fusillade (which cost hundreds of millions of dollars) failed to inspire voters’ trust as they expected. Our public opinion research showed voters want real solutions that reduce crime and deliver public safety fairly, not hyperbolic rhetoric. And our exit polling shows that nearly two-thirds of the same Black and Latino voters Mr. Mangual claimed to speak for prefer an approach that favors preventing crime, providing mental health treatment and stopping the flow of illegal guns to his tough-on-crime approach.

We can have a system that provides both safety and justice, but we must change the status quo. We need to shift policy away from the infrastructure of mass incarceration that Mr. Mangual called for and toward investments that build up communities and people.

Instead of mimicking Republicans’ tired old narratives, Democrats must articulate and rally around a clear, affirmative vision for public safety if they want to earn — and keep — voters’ trust.

Nick Turner, New York

The writer is president and director of the Vera Institute of Justice and Vera Action.

GiftOutline Gift Article