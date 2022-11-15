Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin McCarthy is facing an early test of loyalty in his quest to become House speaker, with a few ultra-right malcontents threatening to derail his effort to lead the chamber’s likely Republican majority. McCarthy should address this the way any coalition leader would: with carrots and hard sticks. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In parliamentary systems, leaders gain power by obtaining the consent from a majority of their peers. Sometimes that comes from a single party; other times it comes by creating a coalition. But they always need to keep an ear close to the ground, doing what’s necessary to keep fractious and ambitious members on board.

This means they must continuously engage in internal coalition building. Their governments often include leading lights from all factions or parties and adhere to a strict, detailed pact outlining what the united majority will pursue. There’s always a risk of being removed from power for gross negligence (hello, Liz Truss), but proper coalition management can prevent such extreme action.

McCarthy is essentially in the same position. He cannot become speaker unless he gets 218 votes in January, when the new Congress will vote for its leadership. That gives rogue members enormous power, and some are threatening to use it. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has declared that he won’t vote for McCarthy as speaker under any circumstance, while Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) has announced a challenge against McCarthy for the position. That could pose a serious challenge to McCarthy’s ability to govern effectively.

That’s where thinking like a parliamentary leader comes in. The Republicans displeased with McCarthy are essentially acting as if they are members of a separate party rather than the GOP. By demanding preemptive concessions on House rules and by seeking to reinstate their ability to file a motion to vacate the chair — i.e., remove the speaker — during the congressional session, they are trying to make McCarthy and the rest of the House Republican conference hostage to their whims. That cannot stand, and no competent parliamentary leader would form a government under such terms.

This means McCarthy should first try to get the malcontents on board by negotiating a detailed, party-wide agreement that all GOP House members can assent to. That would probably require a retreat in December where all members can hash out their differences in private. The effort would take time and feature moments of genuine fireworks. But if it works, the House GOP will emerge with a united majority that has clear marching orders on how to behave during the next two years.

But if those are the carrots, McCarthy will also need strong sticks to punish those who deviate from the majority will. In parliamentary government, that usually involves forcing the party to take “votes of confidence,” which compel all members to back the government’s line. If they fail to do so, they would “lose the whip,” making them ineligible to be re-selected with the party’s endorsement in the next election.

McCarthy should push his conference to give him or the collective House leadership that power. He should make clear that once an agreement is in place, it stays. Those who subsequently oppose part of it will be automatically removed from all committees and denied access to campaign help from the National Republican Congressional Committee and leadership-affiliated PACs. McCarthy should also state that he and leadership committees will actively support a primary challenger to any House Republican who goes back on their word.

He should also ensure his position by keeping the current rule regarding a motion to vacate the chair. Historically, the motion to remove the speaker has simply been a “yes or no” vote on whether the current speaker should remain. That changed in the middle of the last decade, permitting such a motion only if brought by a party conference. Some anti-McCarthy members want to bring back the old rule, but McCarthy shouldn’t give in. This would ensure that he could be forced out as leader only if he has already lost a majority of his own party, which is exactly how leadership changes are accomplished in parliamentary bodies when a single party governs.

House Republicans know they need to hang together or Democrats will pick them apart and sow chaos. Acting like what they are — a party with many factions rather than a united entity — will help the GOP and McCarthy make the most of their tenuous position.

