President Biden wants to move our nation forward through bipartisanship, and the midterm electorate confirmed it desperately desires that. Where better to begin than the resurrection of the 2013 Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act? Drafted by the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” — four Democratic and four Republican senators — it passed the Senate 68-32 and moved to the House, where it died.
Nine years on, the challenges comprehensively addressed in the bill have only ballooned. It’s time to deflate the stale perennial political rhetoric on border security and immigration and pass comprehensive bipartisan legislation. We’re already halfway there.
Michael Carpenter, Oak Hill