Poplar Point is an approximately 100-acre parcel of land on the east side of the Anacostia River managed by the National Park Service as part of Anacostia Park. A federal law was passed nearly 16 years ago to transfer the land to D.C. as soon as the interior secretary approved a land-use plan with no fewer than 70 acres set aside for permanent park use. The land-use plan has never been completed because the Navy and the Architect of the Capitol left toxic messes when they used the land decades ago. Development of a cleanup plan has been moving at a frozen snail’s pace since 2008.