I’m all for keeping the FBI headquarters in D.C. But Jack Evans was wrong to suggest in his Nov. 6 Local Opinions essay, “The FBI headquarters belongs in D.C.,” Poplar Point as a possible location.
The Navy and the Architect of the Capitol need to clean up their mess, and Poplar Point needs to be transferred to D.C. for the benefit of D.C. residents, particularly those east of the Anacostia River. The FBI needs to look elsewhere.
I am a Ward 8 resident who has been attending community meetings on Poplar Point for the past 30 years. It is critical that residents of Ward 8 have a voice in this matter.
Brenda Lee Richardson, Washington
The writer is a member of the Citizens Poplar Point Working Group.