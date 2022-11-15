Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Technology companies are on a firing spree: Meta, Twitter, Redfin, Zillow, Lyft, Stripe and GoFundMe have all announced massive layoffs in recent days. Amazon (whose founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post) is expected to ax about 10,000 corporate staff soon. What’s really going on here is a big reset for tech and the broader economy. After nearly two decades of rapid growth, skyrocketing stock prices and domination of so many aspects of people’s lives, tech is facing a business reckoning.

It’s not particularly surprising how this happened. Ultralow interest rates in the 2010s made investors hungry to throw money at fast-growing companies, and tech was one of the hottest options. Then the pandemic created even more demand for online buying, socializing and working as people spent more time at home. Investors poured in more money. Stocks soared higher. Tech could not hire fast enough and even surpassed pre-pandemic employment earlier this year. Executives talked about a lasting revolution in how people work, play and buy. They envisioned a future with even more time spent online. But then the easy money stopped. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates aggressively. Tech stocks have shed huge amounts of their value this year. Big bets on everything from the “metaverse” of Meta (down 65 percent) to the home-flipping program of Redfin (down 87 percent) went from being viewed as dreamy to too risky. Investors didn’t want to wait years to see if these new ideas succeeded. They want profits now and business plans that can sustain downturns.

Are these tech layoffs early signs of a U.S. recession? Yes and no. Today’s tech sector is, in many ways, a classic example of an industry that got too big too fast and needed some belt-tightening and rethinking. It’s also hard to feel too sorry for highly paid tech workers being let go. Most are likely to find other jobs swiftly doing similar work. This isn’t the story of a dying factory town.

Still, this month’s tech firing drama is a wake-up call for all businesses and workers. The Fed’s rate hikes are squeezing a lot more than the housing sector now. It’s increasingly unlikely the nation can avoid a recession. Even if it does, the post-lockdown splurge is over. Consumers and investors are growing a lot more cautious. More layoffs are inevitable, and any state that has not used the past two years to fix ancient unemployment systems is going to be in trouble soon.

The end of easy money will have devastating effects on struggling families trying to survive high inflation and layoffs. For Big Tech, however, this reset might finally bring the maturing the industry needs. Lawmakers, regulators and advocates have slowly pushed for safeguards to stop the worst online abuses. Now investors are demanding changes to entire business models. It will be a messy transition, as the chaos at Twitter and bankrupt crypto platform FTX are already showing. Protections could decline in the short run. But if economic history is any guide, what eventually emerges could be better for investors and users alike.

