We were disappointed to read the Nov. 14 front-page article “At Yale, suicidal students are pressed to withdraw.” It perpetuated a dangerous belief that college students should stay in school whatever the risk to their mental health and safety. We know firsthand the heartbreaking circumstances that surround mental health crises — including, sometimes, the need for students to take a break from their studies so they can focus on their health.

Confidentiality prevents us from commenting on specific cases. But, we want our community to know that most students who are hospitalized for mental health concerns return directly to campus and their studies. A small number take a medical withdrawal to get intensive treatment, which can sometimes be lifesaving.

Reinstatement is routine. In the past five years, well more than 90 percent of students who sought reinstatement following a medical withdrawal were approved upon their first request; that percentage rises to more than 99 percent upon a second request.

Over the past three years, Yale has expanded mental health services. We have hired additional mental health clinicians, established a satellite clinic and embedded clinicians where students work and live.

Addressing students’ mental health is a complex and nuanced endeavor, which this article ignored. The article could put more students at risk in its misguided focus on continuous enrollment rather than considering the value of taking time necessary for mental health care.

Paul Hoffman, New Haven, Conn.

The writer is director of Mental Health & Counseling for Yale Health.

Pericles Lewis, New Haven, Conn.

The writer is dean of Yale College.

