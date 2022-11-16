Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure might not yet be a household name. But expect to hear about her often in the coming months. That’s because the agency she leads, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), is poised to take a prominent role in many of the Biden administration’s top priorities on reforming the health-care system. And she has an extraordinary opportunity to make significant headway.

Earlier this week, I sat down with Brooks-LaSure, the first Black woman to lead CMS, to discuss the work ahead. Her scope is massive: Not only does she administer the federal Medicare program, but she also oversees state Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and individual insurance marketplaces that run through the Affordable Care Act. She will also be implementing much of the Biden administration’s agenda in health care, such as reining in the high cost of prescription drugs and improving health-care access and affordability.

This will be key for President Biden. During the midterm elections, he and his fellow Democrats touted their work to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains multiple provisions to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans cite difficulties in paying for their medications. A recent study finds that 1.3 million patients with diabetes are rationing insulin because of its cost. But starting in January, insulin will become more affordable; seniors enrolled in Medicare’s drug coverage will receive it for $35 a month, a big improvement from the hundreds of dollars some patients currently pay.

The Inflation Reduction Act contains another noteworthy provision: By 2025, prescription drug costs will be capped so that seniors will pay no more than $2,000 annually for their medications.

Since the Senate confirmed Brooks-LaSure a year and a half ago, she has encountered many people for whom the cost of medications is an overriding concern. “I met a woman whose husband’s drug costs are over $17,000 a year,” she told me. “The cap of $2,000 will be a big game-changer for families like theirs.”

She will also be instrumental in delivering another hard-fought win for the Biden administration: lowering the price of prescription drugs in Medicare through direct negotiations with pharmaceutical companies. This is a seismic shift, as Congress has long forbidden Medicare from leveraging its purchasing power to obtain better deals. This is a major reason older adults in the United States pay much more for prescription drugs than their counterparts in other countries.

Then there is the looming end of the public health emergency for the covid-19 pandemic, for which CMS will also be at the forefront in managing the fallout. The emergency declaration helped Americans access free coronavirus vaccines and coverage for covid-19 treatments. An important provision in the 2020 covid-19 relief bill also required states to keep low-income families continuously enrolled in Medicaid throughout the emergency. At the moment, the emergency is slated to end on Jan. 11, 2023, though the administration has signaled that it could be extended further.

Brooks-LaSure is very worried about people suddenly losing health-care coverage. During covid, the number of Americans enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP increased by more than 25 percent. When the emergency ends, states will begin redeterminations for eligibility. As many as 15 million people could lose their health insurance, including 6.8 million who are likely still eligible but may face administrative barriers to re-enrollment.

“Sometimes people move, or they miss a letter, or they don’t fill out a form correctly,” Brooks-LaSure said. “Keeping access needs to be an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

In the meantime, hospitals and providers are still recovering from the devastation of covid. “I’ve been moved by how fragile our health-care system is,” she told me. “There are huge shortages of health-care workers and tight margins. We need to build back the system in a much stronger way.”

This involves changing the way we pay for health care. For example, CMS is working with states to take a more holistic view by funding mental health support, housing and nutrition. The agency also supports accountable care organizations that bring together doctors, hospitals, home health aides and other health-care providers to better care for vulnerable patients.

Throughout this work, Brooks-LaSure says she will focus on embedding equity as a core concept. “Covid-19 has shown us that when there are innovations, the people who are better off are those who benefit the most,” she said. “Great health-care coverage is not enough if the least among us can’t access it.”

As the United States emerges from the crisis of a once-in-a-generation pandemic, it’s clear that the task of addressing the core issues of cost and access to health care is herculean. Americans should be rooting for CMS, and the woman at its helm, to succeed in its push to achieve much-needed reform.

