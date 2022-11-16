Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his Nov. 15 op-ed, “What Trump needs to hear right now,” Marc A. Thiessen praised former president Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed, calling it “the greatest public health achievement in human history.” This statement is unsupportable hyperbole. The technology platform, mRNA vaccination, had been under development as part of HIV vaccine research for more than 20 years before the appearance of the coronavirus.

Pfizer, the first to bring a coronavirus vaccine on line, didn’t need Operation Warp Speed funding to create the vaccine; it only had to change out the coding sequence for the specific neutralizing epitope of the new virus, rather like switching the bit or blade on a power tool. (Pfizer did receive Operation Warp Speed funding for distribution of its vaccine.)

Greater examples of public health successes in human history readily come to mind: the polio vaccines and the vaccination of the U.S. population or, even greater, the World Health Organization’s global smallpox vaccination program in the 1960s and 1970s, which eradicated smallpox in the wild.

And Mr. Trump, after initiating Operation Warp Speed, repeatedly publicly cast doubt on the need for such a vaccine and the utility of vaccines in general. Consequently, his supporters have booed him at rallies where he touted his achievement and advocated vaccination, and vaccination rates continue to be dangerously low. Mr. Thiessen’s viewpoint is too obviously biased to take seriously.

Doug Frazier, Bethesda

