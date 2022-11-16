In 1983, U2 opened its chart-topping album “War” with the lyrics: “I can’t believe the news today. Oh, I can’t close my eyes and make it go away. How long, how long must we sing this song?” Of course, in the 1980s, U2 sang about the violence tearing apart Northern Ireland. In the 2020s, a generation of young people in the United States is asking the same question: “How long? How long must we sing this song?”