In 1983, U2 opened its chart-topping album “War” with the lyrics: “I can’t believe the news today. Oh, I can’t close my eyes and make it go away. How long, how long must we sing this song?” Of course, in the 1980s, U2 sang about the violence tearing apart Northern Ireland. In the 2020s, a generation of young people in the United States is asking the same question: “How long? How long must we sing this song?”
On Monday, I woke up to news that my beloved Charlottesville suffered another tragedy — this time, from gun violence [“Three students killed at U-Va.; suspect in custody,” front page, Nov. 15]. “I can’t believe the news today.” But this country can open its eyes and “make it go away.” Once again, my generation needs to ask the stubborn leadership of this country: “How long? How long must we sing this song?”
There is an answer to gun violence. Amend the Constitution and take the guns away.
Gates Young, Washington