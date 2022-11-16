Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 13 front-page article “Democrats keep control of the Senate”: The phrase “hoisted by his own petard” comes to mind when one looks at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his role in the Republicans not gaining Senate seats, meaning he will not become majority leader again. His machinations in getting three conservative judges appointed to the Supreme Court — including blocking a hearing for President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland — led to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. Most exit polls indicate that this was a big factor in the Democratic turnout that cost Republicans many of the midterm elections, including control of the Senate.

Michael Kraft, Silver Spring

Maybe the pollsters were correct. Maybe in October, Republicans were on their way to lopsided gains. But two things happened that altered that course.

Advertisement

The first was the revolting comments and suggestions made about Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after a home-invasion assault.

The second was the equally revolting comments made about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman after his debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, especially those made by Donald Trump Jr. Depicting someone recovering from a stroke as “brain dead” exposed a ghastly level of cruelty. Who among us hasn’t had a family member or friend suffer a stroke? Seeing someone you love in that condition is hard to forget.

There’s a possibility that those inhumane and assuredly un-Christian responses jolted voters who were on the fence — and maybe supercharged some previously under-motivated Democrats and independents. The vomit-inducing reactions to the two events might been a breaking point. I can’t prove it, but I can’t disprove it, either.

Advertisement

Michael Davis, Davidson, N.C.

Pundits and pollsters got the midterm outcome wrong. Why? They underestimated the good sense of the American voter.

Republicans were willing to give former president Donald Trump his way, believing that election denial would be a viable strategy to taking over Congress. Now that the voting public has proved them wrong, they’re left with only head-scratching and finger-pointing.

Rather than ruminating over what went wrong, let’s focus on what went right in the midterms. Americans rejected the politics of grievance, retribution and hate. We want elected officials who take their jobs seriously, who will pass legislation that benefits Americans and the country. We’re not interested in politicians who compile “payback” lists and use elections to keep score.

Phoebe Huang, Stonington, Conn.

Advertisement

In his Nov. 10 op-ed, “Both parties should be moved to introspection,” George F. Will called President Biden’s pre-election warnings that our democracy is at risk “rubbish” and suggested that they motivated few voters. Yet those candidates who would subvert our democracy, i.e., the election deniers, were overwhelmingly defeated.

Clearly, the voters shared the president's concerns. Perhaps it is Mr. Will who needs to do some introspection.

Philip G. Burgiel, Derwood

GiftOutline Gift Article