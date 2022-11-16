Regarding the Nov. 13 front-page article “Democrats keep control of the Senate”:
Michael Kraft, Silver Spring
Maybe the pollsters were correct. Maybe in October, Republicans were on their way to lopsided gains. But two things happened that altered that course.
The first was the revolting comments and suggestions made about Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after a home-invasion assault.
The second was the equally revolting comments made about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman after his debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, especially those made by Donald Trump Jr. Depicting someone recovering from a stroke as “brain dead” exposed a ghastly level of cruelty. Who among us hasn’t had a family member or friend suffer a stroke? Seeing someone you love in that condition is hard to forget.
There’s a possibility that those inhumane and assuredly un-Christian responses jolted voters who were on the fence — and maybe supercharged some previously under-motivated Democrats and independents. The vomit-inducing reactions to the two events might been a breaking point. I can’t prove it, but I can’t disprove it, either.
Michael Davis, Davidson, N.C.
Pundits and pollsters got the midterm outcome wrong. Why? They underestimated the good sense of the American voter.
Republicans were willing to give former president Donald Trump his way, believing that election denial would be a viable strategy to taking over Congress. Now that the voting public has proved them wrong, they’re left with only head-scratching and finger-pointing.
Rather than ruminating over what went wrong, let’s focus on what went right in the midterms. Americans rejected the politics of grievance, retribution and hate. We want elected officials who take their jobs seriously, who will pass legislation that benefits Americans and the country. We’re not interested in politicians who compile “payback” lists and use elections to keep score.
Phoebe Huang, Stonington, Conn.
In his Nov. 10 op-ed, “Both parties should be moved to introspection,” George F. Will called President Biden’s pre-election warnings that our democracy is at risk “rubbish” and suggested that they motivated few voters. Yet those candidates who would subvert our democracy, i.e., the election deniers, were overwhelmingly defeated.
Clearly, the voters shared the president's concerns. Perhaps it is Mr. Will who needs to do some introspection.
Philip G. Burgiel, Derwood