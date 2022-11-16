Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 13 Metro article “Defects, rising costs, legal action snarled the imminent Silver Line extension” exposed and detailed the lack of project finance expertise, private-sector discipline and risk transfer inherent in the public/private-partnership model that was totally ignored by the regional public authorities in the Silver Line process.

The article pointed out that many public-sector projects, particularly transit ones, have significant cost overruns that sap the enthusiasm for major infrastructure projects. I am particularly concerned about today’s political rhetoric about infrastructure czars, grants and how many billions of dollars are going out the door. I want to read about successful infrastructure projects.

Over the past 20 years, numerous large infrastructure funds have received millions of dollars in commitments from U.S. pension funds for investment in projects. The Silver Line extension could have been investment-grade, but unfortunately, officials chose the so-called least-cost bid.

As Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan said 30 years ago: “Government cannot do it all.” The 1993 Infrastructure Investment Commission, of which I was chairman, recommended project finance, federal credit enhancement/lending and investment-grade projects to encourage private-sector partnership infrastructure investing. As a result, today we have the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and the Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

Daniel Flanagan, Annapolis

