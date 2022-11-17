Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 13 editorial “How Congress can make the lame-duck session a mighty one” suggested that there are too many competing priorities in the lame-duck session for Congress to prioritize resurrecting the expanded child tax credit. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Who is going to volunteer to tell poor children that they need to get to the back of the line?

The expanded child tax credit was a lifeline, giving families the dollars they needed to buy food, cover utility bills, purchase school supplies and pay for other essentials. It swiftly became one of the most effective anti-poverty policies in U.S. history: Between July and December 2021, the expanded credit lifted millions of children out of poverty, fueling a 50 percent decline in child poverty overall. Research suggests that the impact would be even greater if made permanent.

Perhaps the prognosticators are correct and it would be more politically feasible to wait to try to bring it back. If so, what a damning indictment of our priorities as a nation.

Adam Zimmerman, Rockville

The Nov. 13 editorial on the lame-duck session suggested that action to reinstate the enhanced child tax credit (CTC) is business better left to the 118th Congress. Because it enjoys bipartisan support, this particular legislation can wait until a more advantageous time, it seems.

Though it has been treated as such for generations, child poverty is not a kick-the-can issue. If the issue is put off until after the first of the year, inevitably other matters more “necessary” will relegate this to the back burner once more. Child poverty continues to be a problem in this country only because it is allowed to be. There will never be a convenient time to give it the attention it deserves unless we make it a priority.

A growing list of Democrats and Republicans now acknowledge that monetary allowances for children are remarkably effective in confronting poverty. Precisely for this reason, the issue should be taken up now.

That the expanded CTC was allowed to lapse is shameful. Its reinstatement before the end of the year would truly make this lame-duck session a mighty one.

Joanna DiStefano, Morgantown, W.Va.

If the lame-duck Congress cannot repeal the debt ceiling entirely, it should change it to say, “The debt ceiling shall be automatically raised as necessary to support spending previously approved by Congress and the president.” That avoids a big scary number that would be fodder for attack ads. It’s also exactly what prudent fiscal policy requires.

Stephen Beste, Springfield

