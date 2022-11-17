Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A secretly recorded tape with three members of the Los Angeles City Council dividing the town up like medieval potentates, while slagging just about every ethnic and racial group within city limits. A homeless crisis of epic proportions. So many corruption scandals, it’s impossible to keep track. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Congratulations, Karen Bass. This is now your mess to fix.

Bass, who is currently a Democratic member of the U.S. House, was finally declared the victor on Wednesday in a long and expensive mayoral battle against billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso. Next month, she will become the first female mayor of Los Angeles. She inherits a city that often feels like it doesn’t work, and where effective political leadership has been elusive. (The current mayor’s daily public schedule all too often reads, “Mayor Garcetti has no public events.”) Many residents of this sunny place are pessimistic to a point of despair.

Advertisement

Perhaps nothing feels more intractable than the city’s most visible tragedy and failure of governance: the tens of thousands of people who call Los Angeles’s almost 500 square miles of streets their home. Bass says she will ensure that 17,000 additional people get a roof over their heads by the end of her first year in office. She plans to build both permanent and temporary housing, as well as increase mental health and addiction services. But whether she can accomplish them remains to be seen.

Follow Helaine Olen 's opinions Follow Add

The city’s housing is the most overcrowded in the country. Los Angeles is short hundreds of thousands of units, in part because of residents who strenuously push back against any development. Advocates for the homeless are often unrealistic and fight temporary solutions. Federal and state support for mental health and drug treatment services aren’t close to adequate.

Then there is the structure of Los Angeles’s city government. The city has just 15 council members; the District of Columbia, with less than a fifth of the population, elects 13. The city government can feel unreachable … and unaccountable.

Advertisement

In this environment, responsibility has foundered. Two now-former council members are currently under indictment, and a third recently did time in prison. A former aide to Mayor Eric Garcetti is scheduled to go on trial alongside one of the city council members, for his part in an alleged scheme to get real estate developers to pay for an assist in getting through the city’s cumbersome development approval process. Another former Garcetti aide is caught up in accusations of sexual harassment, with an investigation by the office of Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) concluding that the mayor ignored the situation.

The city’s Department of Water and Power is a cesspool. Dogs are barely walked at the city’s animal shelter, and volunteers who speak out are told they are no longer wanted. It took an investigation by the New York attorney general’s office — that’s right, an investigation based nearly 3,000 miles away — to reveal that when, at the height of the #MeToo movement, a woman walked into a Hollywood police station and reported that then-CBS chief executive Les Moonves had sexually assaulted her decades earlier, a precinct captain turned around and leaked the complaint to CBS. (That revelation, in turn, recently prompted actress Leah Remini to come forward and claim this same precinct captain was a little too chummy with the Church of Scientology, something the LAPD denies.)

Then there is that horrendous tape capturing three Latino city council members in what the radical Los Angeles writer Mike Davis (who died last month) described as a “sewer explosion” of racist sentiment, while discussing the city’s once-a-decade redistricting last year. When it became public earlier this fall, rage was immediate. One city council member almost immediately resigned. The other two, despite immense pressure, have refused to leave.

Advertisement

The tape brought attention to an uncomfortable reality: For all the attention paid to the city’s progressive voting patterns and radical Hollywood chic, Los Angeles still operates as a small and elite club, and in-fighting can be severe. Of only four Latino members of the city council — compared with a population that is almost half Latino — three took part in the secretly recorded conversation. Clearly, in achieving representation for and civic discourse among all its constituencies, the city has a long way to go.

As I contemplate the fact that Bass will soon be responsible for all of this, I can’t help but thinking of the academic theory called “the glass cliff,” which postulates that women are most likely to get the top job when the chance of failure is highest.

It has taken Los Angeles decades to come to this pass, and there is no easy way out. On the other hand, if anyone can handle the challenge, perhaps it is Bass, a longtime and well-respected pol who is familiar with the levers of government power, and who just happens to be a one-time social worker and community activist. I’m rooting for her, and so should you. Los Angeles is too great a city to go on like this.

GiftOutline Gift Article