The Trump-era public health measure known as Title 42, which became a pretext for expelling migrants en masse at the border, might be dead. The likely result is a surge of new border crossings. Congress has routinely ducked responsibility for addressing border dysfunction, in large part the result of an asylum system that lawmakers have left broken. Unless Congress acts, the nation will face the consequences of lawmakers’ dithering.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in D.C. ruled that the government can no longer use an order, invoked at the pandemic’s outset, whose public health benefits have long since evaporated. Minuscule numbers of migrants who enter the country test positive for the coronavirus. Despite that, thousands are turned back daily at the border under Title 42, in the name of combating the coronavirus — and without access to an asylum officer or any consideration of their claims. Well over 2 million such expulsions have occurred since March 2020.

It might be true, as Republican state attorneys general argued in trying to retain Title 42, that the end of mass expulsions under the order will encourage even more undocumented migrants to cross the border, where record numbers were apprehended in the past year. It is equally true that the measure’s continued use is legally arbitrary and logically unjustifiable, as Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in D.C. concluded. Even as U.S. border agents barred asylum seekers as public health threats, the judge observed, millions of other people flowed into the country by bus and automobile, with little in the way of health checks.

Now let’s hope the predicted result of Judge Sullivan’s decision — a spike in unauthorized border crossings — will spur Congress to get serious about overhauling the system for vetting and processing asylum applications. The goal should be to quickly admit and adjudicate those who have legitimate fears of persecution in their home countries, and swiftly deport those who don’t.

The progressive collapse of this country’s asylum system over many years, and not the Biden administration’s admittedly murky messaging on migration, is the main cause of today’s accelerating disarray at the border. Most of the 770,000 migrants waiting for their asylum claims to be reviewed by overwhelmed immigration courts entered the country before the president took office in January last year. Their average processing time in immigration courts, more than three years in some states, is a result of woefully insufficient numbers of immigration judges and asylum officers and insufficient processing center capacity. Only Congress can address that, and legislation to provide new resources to do so has been proposed. It has stalled, a victim of immigration’s entanglement in the nation’s broader culture wars.

Granted, the president and his border policies have contributed to the problem. On taking office, President Biden set about dismantling the Trump administration’s restrictions, including, starting earlier this year, by trying to scrap Title 42 expulsions. Simultaneously, officials pleaded in vain for migrants not to attempt to enter the country — without any effective strategy to deter them.

In response to Judge Sullivan’s ruling, the Biden administration asked for a five-week grace period to prepare for the anticipated surge of migrants. It has prepared to rush resources to the border, including thousands of beds to hold detainees in tent facilities, and is planning for quicker deportations as a deterrent. Ultimately, though, the fix, and the failure, lies with Congress.

