5 Pretend Trump has pivoted to being an elder statesman

Amanda Marcotte has compiled multiple examples of Republicans claiming Trump’s announcement speech showed a newly mature tone, one reflecting his desire to move on from 2020.

Advertisement

There is very little chance these Republicans believe this claim. It appears to be an effort to buy time: It’s a way to avoid taking a stand on the role of Trump, MAGA and election denial in the GOP’s terrible midterm showing and whether that means the time has come to marginalize Trump once and for all.

Indeed, all of this is about buying time, because no one really knows how durable Trump’s hold on his voters will prove. Some Republicans are betting it will be lasting, and hope to capture the benefits. Others want to loosen his grip but aren’t sure how to do so without damaging themselves.

But all their approaches appear to have one thing in common.

Trump attempted to overturn U.S. democracy. He incited mob violence toward that end. He is entirely unrepentant about it and would do it all again. The GOP embraced this MAGA extremism throughout Trump’s presidency and continued to do so even after his coup attempt. It helped result in a historically bad midterm performance. Continued fealty to Trump promises electoral disasters to come.