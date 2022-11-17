Taipei was glad to see President Biden reiterate U.S. opposition to unilaterally changing the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait as Taiwanese people want peace and true friendship with all of their neighbors.

Give Taiwan all the weapons it needs. Russia has shown that totalitarian nations always overreach when it comes to conquest. Ukraine is not Russia, and Taiwan is not China, certainly not communist China, and it never has been. Authoritarianism is on the rise, and the United States should help protect against China’s coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, jeopardizing global prosperity.