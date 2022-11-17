The secret police are no longer hiding behind lampposts. In Vietnam, they hunt down dissidents on Facebook. For those daring and outspoken enough to criticize the one-party police state, a Facebook post can lead to swift arrest and punishment, as it did for Bui Van Thuan.
The Communist Party of Vietnam holds a monopoly on power and tolerates no dissent, free speech or free association. Authorities have blocked websites and pressured media and telecommunications companies to remove content critical of the party or state. At least 23 journalists were in prison in Vietnam last year because of their work, as well as dozens of others who spoke out openly and honestly.
The persecuted include four contributors to Radio Free Asia, a private, independent organization that receives funding from the U.S. government. Nguyen Tuong Thuy, a blogger on free speech and civil rights issues for RFA’s Vietnamese service for six years, was arrested in 2021 and indicted on a charge of “making, storing, and disseminating documents and materials for anti-state purposes.” He was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Nguyen Van Hoa, an activist blogger who had been a video producer for RFA, got a seven-year prison term in 2017 for “conducting propaganda against the state,” a reference to his videos about the government’s handling of a devastating toxic waste spill in 2016. Truong Duy Nhat, another RFA blogger, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2020 in a politically motivated prosecution. He had been jailed from 2013 to 2015 for work criticizing Vietnam’s government. Nguyen Lan Thang, a contributor to RFA’s Vietnamese Service since 2013 and a pro-democracy activist and blogger, was arrested in July.
Also wrongly imprisoned in Vietnam is human rights blogger Pham Doan Trang, convicted in December 2021 of distributing “anti-state propaganda” in a trial lasting one day. She is serving a nine-year sentence. She was honored by the Committee to Protect Journalists on Nov. 17 with a 2022 International Press Freedom award.
Vietnam should release them all. Exercising free speech and conducting independent journalism are not crimes.
Editorials represent the views of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
