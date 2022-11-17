Vietnamese authorities arrested Mr. Bui Van Thuan, 41, in August 2021. That month, he had posted on Facebook criticism of a government plan to use troops to shop for people under covid lockdown. He also posted negative comments about the government’s appeal for financial donations to help fight the pandemic. According to Human Rights Watch, he wrote, “The Communist Party of Vietnam and its tentacle associations and organizations is a giant nest of parasites. They live parasitically from the sweat and work of the people, and they have absolutely no effect except for pulling the country back away from development and civilization.” After his arrest, he was accused of “making, storing, disseminating or propagandizing information, materials and products that aim to oppose the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.” Prosecutors issued an indictment in September this year in which they claimed to have found 105 articles he had posted on two Facebook accounts, of which 27 had content that went “against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.” Mr. Bui Van Thuan faces up to 12 years in prison.