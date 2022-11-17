In his Nov. 13 op-ed, “50 years later, the ERA staggers on,” George F. Will neglected to mention that, per Justice Antonin Scalia, women are not a protected class in the Constitution. Perhaps that’s why women are still advocating for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, looking at all forms of legal strategies to try to finalize it as a constitutional amendment. Mr. Will’s column lacked any sensitivity to the issue at hand.
As it took women fighting for years to be able to vote, the fight will continue to have women as a protected constitutional class. Given the current assault on women’s rights, this becomes even more important. Perhaps if men were not a protected class, he would advocate differently.
Yvonne M. Perret, Cumberland, Md.