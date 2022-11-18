In her Nov. 16 op-ed, “It’s time to end the war in Ukraine,” Katrina vanden Heuvel attributed the following to national security adviser Jake Sullivan: “If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine.” Ms. vanden Heuvel opined that this statement was “bizarrely equating diplomacy with surrender.”
Mr. Sullivan did no such thing.
Mr. Sullivan’s full statement, for context, was: “If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war. If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine.”
Ms. vanden Heuvel’s presentation of Mr. Sullivan’s statement unfairly placed the burden of peace on Ukraine. Until Russia unilaterally stops shelling and destroying everything in its path, Ukraine has no reason to sit down and talk.
Walter R. Green, Arlington