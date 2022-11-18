Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lonnie G. Bunch III’s Nov. 14 op-ed, “Women, Latinos museums belong in one spot: The Mall,” attempted to counter the in-depth and well-thought-out discussion presented by Philip Kennicott in his Nov. 7 front-page Critic’s Notebook essay, “Stop building museums on the National Mall. Extend it.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Mr. Kennicott’s proposal that the new museums should be placed just south of the Smithsonian Castle was startling in its vision and logical in concept for extending the National Mall and integrating parts of the city that for years have been separated from the rest of D.C.. Taking over the forbidding James V. Forrestal Building (at least in part) is so obviously correct that one wonders why anyone would oppose that.

Not only does Mr. Kennicott’s proposal meet the criteria Mr. Bunch set out (to identify space that is “optimal for broadening the American narrative and expanding our civic discourse”), it makes it possible to accommodate future museums and cultural institutions without compromising the Mall.

Mr. Bunch’s proposal would destroy major vistas, taking away open spaces now used and enjoyed by people, and making the Mall just another place where a lot of museums are. It would become nothing special.

Mr. Kennicott’s proposal would open up to the Wharf neighborhood and the newly opened waterfront, making it another “people first” part of the city.

I hope that Mr. Bunch and his supporters open their minds to the infinitely better ideas embodied in the Kennicott proposal and dispense with the destruction of the Mall, museum by museum. We deserve better from the Smithsonian.

Karl K. Kindel, Washington

The bequeath of funds provided in the will of James Smithson was to establish an institution for “the increase and diffusion of knowledge among men.” While some might quibble about the men part, the Smithsonian Institution was established as a scientific entity for the benefit of mankind. With time that mission morphed and became famously known as the “Nation’s Attic.”

Not all Smithsonian museums and research facilities are on the National Mall, nor do they need to be; consider the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum near Chinatown; the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City; the Renwick Gallery near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building; the National Zoo with research facilities at Front Royal, Va.; the Anacostia Community Museum; the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center at Dulles International Airport; and research facilities at MIT and in South America.

Lonnie G. Bunch III, a historian and longtime museum professional, rose through the ranks to become a secretary with the knowledge and soul to oversee the Smithsonian. But I fear Mr. Bunch now sits on the back of a tiger created by a society that is intent on denying the Founding Fathers and the likes of men such as James Smithson. Unless he can get off the back of that tiger, the Smithsonian is doomed to the infinite creation of special-interest museums and the usurpation of sites on the Mall.

Edward McManus, Washington

The writer is a retired chief conservator for the National Air and Space Museum.

