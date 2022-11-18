The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Dave Chappelle’s jokes were not funny

November 18, 2022 at 1:58 p.m. EST
Dave Chappelle performs his monologue on the Nov. 12 episode of "Saturday Night Live." (Will Heath/NBC)

Regarding the Nov. 14 Style article “Chappelle returns to SNL with no apologies — and many jokes about Kanye”:

In his “Saturday Night Live” monologue, Dave Chappelle attempted a nuanced critique of antisemitism and how people such as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kyrie Irving are held to unfair standards. In reality, he used his platform to minimize their bigotry and repackage their antisemitism into hateful, unfunny “jokes.”

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I found Mr. Chappelle’s attempts at humor laughably predictable but nonetheless dangerous — especially when a conspiracy like “Jews control show business,” to which he alluded by saying there are a lot of Jewish people in Hollywood, can only fuel more antisemitism.

As a Jewish American, I’m deeply saddened that “Saturday Night Live” and NBC would allow Mr. Chappelle to use their platform to make light of anti-Jewish hate, and I was astounded that the audience laughed at “jokes” made at the expense of Jewish people.

Where is the outrage? Why are so many silent?

Alexander King, Arlington

Loading...