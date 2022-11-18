Regarding the Nov. 14 Style article “ Chappelle returns to SNL with no apologies — and many jokes about Kanye ”:

In his “Saturday Night Live” monologue, Dave Chappelle attempted a nuanced critique of antisemitism and how people such as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kyrie Irving are held to unfair standards. In reality, he used his platform to minimize their bigotry and repackage their antisemitism into hateful, unfunny “jokes.”