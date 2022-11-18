Regarding the Nov. 14 Style article “Chappelle returns to SNL with no apologies — and many jokes about Kanye”:
I found Mr. Chappelle’s attempts at humor laughably predictable but nonetheless dangerous — especially when a conspiracy like “Jews control show business,” to which he alluded by saying there are a lot of Jewish people in Hollywood, can only fuel more antisemitism.
As a Jewish American, I’m deeply saddened that “Saturday Night Live” and NBC would allow Mr. Chappelle to use their platform to make light of anti-Jewish hate, and I was astounded that the audience laughed at “jokes” made at the expense of Jewish people.
Where is the outrage? Why are so many silent?
Alexander King, Arlington