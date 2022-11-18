Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans have narrowly won control of the House. And some Democrats are blaming the maps. They correctly note that Republicans won key redistricting fights in 2021. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis netted a few congressional seats for the GOP by passing pro-Republican maps. A New York judge cost Democrats seats by striking down the state legislature’s Democratic gerrymander. Southern Republicans refused to draw every majority-Black district they could.

But Democrats who curse the district lines are missing the larger picture.

The national House map is mostly fair. Democrats got close to taking the House because they performed shockingly well in swing districts while losing ground in red seats. Those facts mattered more than the details of redistricting.

Democrats shouldn’t blame the map

Democrats are right to point out that Republicans won some redistricting battles — but they forget their moments of triumph.

And when all the maps — the genuinely fair ones, along with GOP and Democratic gerrymanders — are added up, the national landscape looks more or less fair, even if redistricting has made things unfair in certain places.

It’s a boring map. Most Americans live in a district where either Joe Biden or Donald Trump won by more than 10 percentage points. But both sides have viable paths to 218 seats. And, given the decentralized, byzantine nature of redistricting, our current map is about as fair as could be hoped for.

Why Democrats almost prevailed: Close wins and red-seat blowouts

Democrats almost won the chamber for two simple reasons: They held on in swing districts while losing by large margins in red districts.

Patrick Ruffini, a Republican pollster, demonstrated the point.

Why did the GOP shift the national vote by 5-6 points but only gain a few House seats?



They had as badly distributed a swing as you could have. Biden +0-5 seats swung the LEAST, and the number of these seats was cut down dramatically in redistricting. pic.twitter.com/VYotB8ZlEw — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 14, 2022

Republicans will likely win the overall popular vote in the House — a significant improvement from two years ago, when they lost it by three points. But Republicans improved the most in deep-red districts they already owned — while Democrats held down GOP gains in the most competitive seats.

There’s no single, clear reason this pattern emerged.

In some cases, Trump backed an inexperienced or ideologically extreme Republican in the primary, only to watch them struggle in the general election. In other races, a strong Democratic candidate for Senate or governor (or an abortion referendum) might have lifted down-ballot candidates. The results were highly localized — and, in many cases, these local forces helped Democrats hold on to swing seats.

If Republicans had nominated a few more extreme candidates — or if the GOP had given up more ground in the national popular vote — Democrats might have retained control of the lower chamber. Instead, Democrats beat the spread in swing seats and came up just short of a majority.

Overdetermination: The fancy statistical word for ‘everyone is right’

Close elections — such as the 2022 House race — are generally “overdetermined.” That is, many small factors come together to push the winner over the line,. Changing any detail could reverse the result.

In that way, Democrats are technically right to say the maps in Florida or New York pushed the GOP to victory.

But if the Florida maps had been altered and Democrats had held the House, Republicans would have their own complaints, such as the Illinois gerrymander or slanted maps in Nevada and New Mexico.

The big picture — the forest — is that the election was close, and every detail made a difference. Democrats who blame the map are stuck squinting at just one tree.

