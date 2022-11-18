Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I appreciated the Nov. 14 obituary for Alan Rubin, “Created oasis in D.C. for film buffs.” The grand movie palaces of my youth were long gone, and the multiplexes in the suburbs were all showing the same movies. And then there was the Biograph, where I could see well-curated independent films. Sure, there were also the Key and my beloved Circle, but Mr. Rubin’s had something special, something not mentioned in his obit: the midnight movie. What a treat they were, and my first was extra special.

I was walking into Georgetown on M Street one night in 1974 when a very, very large visage of femininity took me by the arm and guided me toward the Biograph box office. “I’m glad you decided to see my movie,” Divine told me, and I went in to see “Pink Flamingos.” The Biograph showed many John Waters films at midnight. (Those movies, by the way, were banned in Maryland by the Board of Censors.) The Key eventually showed “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at midnight, but the Biograph was the first.

It broke my heart to drive by and see the CVS in that space; it still does. I can’t thank Rubin enough for the many hours I enjoyed watching all those indie films.

I’m just an 81-year-old guy who still loves his indie films. I saw my first film back in the 1940s at the Hyattsville Theatre and loved taking the Branchville Line streetcar into D.C. to go to the Capitol, RKO Keith’s and the Palace, just to name three of the old movie locales. I liked films that made me think, even as a kid, and indie films became my go-to movies. How lucky to be here in Baltimore with the Charles and the Parkway, both featuring indie films, and just one block apart!

Michael Baker, Baltimore

